2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (LBs 16-30)

McCarthy was an enormous disappointment in fantasy leagues last season. He struggled through nagging injuries and produced inconsistent numbers on the gridiron, which was part of the reason Zach Brown emerged as a better IDP option. Fantasy leaguers should still be optimistic, though, as McCarthy should be back at 100 percent for the 2013 season - he will also see more than his share of tackle opportunities behind the Titans defensive line. While his numbers will no doubt be impacted by the presence of Brown, McCarthy should still be in a good position to finish with No. 2 fantasy linebacker totals.