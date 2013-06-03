2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (DBs 16-30)

Published: Jun 03, 2013 at 02:14 AM

DL RANKINGS 1-15

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports

  • Player
  • Analysis

Pollard is making the move to Tennessee where the Titans hope he can continue to be a difference maker. Fantasy owners should be equally curious about a player who has averaged 96.5 tackles and two sacks over the past four seasons. It could be a tall order in a defense that allowed the seventh-most passing yards in 2012. Don't be surprised if Pollard's sack and interception totals take a hit this season.

The veteran posted one of his best all-around seasons in 2013, setting a career-high in tackles. Clark continues to be a guy who's all over the football. While we're still waiting for him to score his first career touchdown, the veteran from LSU is still a viable playmaker on a continually aging defense.

Chung's final season in New England was a disappointing one. He missed four games and finished with some of his worst totals since his rookie season. However, his move to Philadelphia - where he will play for his former collegiate coach Chip Kelly - could be just what the doctor ordered for a rebound in the stat sheets. If he can remain out of the trainer's room - which has been a real problem for the Oregon product - Chung could re-emerge into a viable starting option in fantasy leagues. He's worth a late-round look in drafts.

Over the years, the Bills starting strong safeties have been plentiful in the stat sheets - just take a look at Donte Whitner's totals in his time with the team. Enter Searcy, who will play a far more prominent role in the defense after the release of incumbent veteran George Wilson during the offseason. If he can fulfill his potential, the North Carolina product could turn into one of the biggest sleepers in IDP leagues this season. Look for his numbers to increase across the board sooner than later.

Quin ranked in the top 30 at his position last season -- but that was as part of the Texans top 10 defense. He now moves to a Lions defense that had its share of problems. The upside is that Quin has scored 99 or more fantasy points in two of the last three seasons, so he's generally going to be where the football is most of the time.

Bethea has never provided a wide range of production for IDP fantasy owners. He has just one interception in the past three seasons and averaged just six pass deflections in that time. But Bethea is a tackling machine and his numbers have been helped by a porous Colts defense. With LaRon Landry now in Indy, Bethea will have help in the secondary and could change his focus to breaking up plays in the passing game.

Byrd saw a major dip in IDP totals last season, scoring more than 20 fewer fantasy points compared to his 2012 rank. He also dropped from seventh in points among defensive backs down to 41st last year. Still Byrd did put up 76 total tackles, six passes defensed, five interceptions and four forced fumbles - those are good numbers, although not on the same level as his 2011 production. Overall, fantasy leaguers should consider him as a borderline No. 2 or 3 defensive back in most leagues.

Ward didn't put up huge tackles totals last season, but he was still an effective defender in the Browns' backfield. The one-time fantasy star should see an uptick in fantasy totals this season, though, as the aggressive system of new defensive coordinator Ray Horton will allow him more chances to score points for IDP leaguers. He won't re-emerge into a No. 1 option, but Ward should post totals good enough to be a No. 2 defensive back in most leagues in 2013. Consider him in the late rounds on draft day.

Dawan will be replacing his brother LaRon as the starting strong safety for the Jets after signing a two-year deal with the team. While he is coming off a subpar season with the Jaguars, Landry should be in good hands with coach Rex Ryan - he was also his defensive coordinator during his time with the Ravens. Landry is worth a late-round look as a No. 2 defensive back in IDP leagues.

Hall was generally around the ball in 2012. As such, he finished eighth in fantasy points among defensive backs last season, marking the second time in three seasons that he ranked in the top 10 at the position. He has been an attention magnet on the field during his career, and there's little reason to think he won't be again in 2013.

Jenkins was quite the ballhawk during his rookie season, snagging four interceptions and scoring three touchdowns. His tackle numbers were low, but it's because his 14 pass deflections prevented the need for him to make as many stops. The Rams defense has improved under Jeff Fisher and it appears that Jenkins has a bright future ahead of him -- both on the field and in fantasy.

As a rookie, Peterson made his name in the return game. As a sophomore, he did it as a cornerback. The young DB from LSU has a pretty high ceiling and should continue to get better in 2013. It won't hurt that the Cardinals added another LSU standout in Tyrann Mathieu. Peterson has plenty of IDP upside ... even more in leagues that include return yards.

Jennings was the ultimate ballhawk in 2012, deflecting 21 passes and snaring a league-high nine interceptions. It obscured the fact that he had just 60 tackles last season. After such a big season, it would be a surprise to see teams challenge him that much again. He'll have a hard time matching last season's production.

There are generally two things you can count on with Rolle -- health and consistency. Since his rookie season, Rolle has missed just one game and he's snagged at least one interception every year of his career. It also helps that the veteran has consistently posted solid tackle numbers. IDP owners should expect more of the same from one of the steadiest defensive backs in the league.

Devin, like his brother Jason, has a knack for getting his hands on the football. The Rutgers product has grabbed 14 interceptions in his first three seasons while averaging 14 pass deflections per season. The Patriots are likely to be involved a quite a few high-scoring affairs this year, meaning McCourty and the rest of the New England secondary should have plenty of work to do. But after three seasons of big production, it wouldn't be surprising to see opposing offenses work away from McCourty.

DL RANKINGS 1-15

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: You don't win the Super Bowl in the offseason

Stephen Jones noted Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys aren't "done yet in free agency," but highlighted that even the future additions -- including in next week's draft -- wouldn't make or break the team.

news

Falcons LT Jake Matthews: 'Definitely surreal' Matt Ryan is no longer in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews spent eight seasons protecting quarterback Matt Ryan's blind side. But now with Ryan in Indianapolis, Marcus Mariota is expected to start under center.

news

Justin Fields hopes new coaching staff 'will just tailor the plays to my skill set'

In his rookie campaign, Bears quarterback Justin Fields started 10 games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven TDs, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. There were flashes of a big arm and athletic ability, but inconsistent processing led to struggles.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW