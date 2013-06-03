2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (DBs 16-30)

Chung's final season in New England was a disappointing one. He missed four games and finished with some of his worst totals since his rookie season. However, his move to Philadelphia - where he will play for his former collegiate coach Chip Kelly - could be just what the doctor ordered for a rebound in the stat sheets. If he can remain out of the trainer's room - which has been a real problem for the Oregon product - Chung could re-emerge into a viable starting option in fantasy leagues. He's worth a late-round look in drafts.