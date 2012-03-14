2012 NFL Free Agents List

Those who received qualifying offers from their old clubs and are subject to the First Refusal)Compensation system of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement:
Kahlil Bell, RB (ROFR)
Ryan McBean, NT (4th); Matt Willis, WR (ROFR)
Jovan Belcher, LB (2nd)
Ramon Foster, G (ROFR); David Johnson, RB (7th); Doug Legursky, G (ROFR); Keenan Lewis, DB (3rd); Ryan Mundy, DB (6th); Mike Wallace, WR (1st)
Brandyn Dombrowski, T (ROFR)
Larry Grant, LB (7th)
The old club has a Right of First Refusal to all players listed above. Compensation is listed in parentheses. If the old club has only a Right of First Refusal but is not entitled to any compensation, the designation "ROFR" appears in the column.
Players with three or more accrued seasons who have been designated as Franchise players:
The old club has a Right of First Refusal to the players listed above and compensation of two No. 1 draft choices.
Players with four or more accrued seasons:
Hamza Abdullah, DB; D'Anthony Batiste, T; Sean Considine, DB; Early Doucet, WR; Jay Feely, K; Clark Haggans, LB; Vonnie Holliday, DE; Brandon Keith, T; Mike Leach, LS; Deuce Lutui, G; Richard Marshall, DB; Joey Porter, LB; Chester Taylor, RB; Floyd Womack, G; Dave Zastudil, P
John Abraham, DE; Kirk Chambers, T; Harry Douglas, WR; Kelvin Hayden, DB; Reggie Kelly, TE; Curtis Lofton, LB; Todd McClure, C; Mike Peterson, LB; Chris Redman, QB; Brett Romberg, C; James Sanders, DB; Eric Weems, WR; Joe Zelenka, LS
Brendon Ayanbadejo, LB; Matt Birk, C; Ben Grubbs, G; Andre Gurode, C; Jarret Johnson, LB; Edgar Jones, TE; Jameel McClain, LB; Brandon McKinney, NT; Haruki Nakamura, DB; Cory Redding, DE; Kris Wilson, TE; Tom Zbikowski, DB
Demetrius Bell, T; Tashard Choice, RB; Reggie Corner, DB; Andra Davis, LB; Derek Hagan, WR; Roscoe Parrish, WR; Dave Rayner, K; Bryan Scott, DB; Reggie Torbor, LB
Derek Anderson, QB; Antwan Applewhite, LB; Mackenzy Bernadeau, G; Dan Connor, LB; Omar Gaither, LB; Cletis Gordon, DB; Legedu Naanee, WR; Jordan Senn, LB; Jeremy Shockey, TE
Zackary Bowman, DB; Kellen Davis, TE; Corey Graham, DB; Caleb Hanie, QB; Israel Idonije, DE; Tim Jennings, DB; Chris Massey, LS; Josh McCown, QB; Brandon Meriweather, DB; Amobi Okoye, DT; Craig Steltz, DB; Roy Williams, WR
Cedric Benson, RB; Andre Caldwell, WR; Anthony Collins, T; Jonathan Fanene, DE; Kelly Jennings, DB; Brandon Johnson, LB; Adam Jones, DB; Manny Lawson, LB; Donald Lee, TE; Nate Livings, G; Mike McGlynn, C; Reggie Nelson, DB; Dennis Roland, T; Frostee Rucker, DE; Bo Scaife, TE; Jerome Simpson, WR; Pat Sims, NT; Bobbie Williams, G; Gibril Wilson, DB
Mike Adams, DB; Oniel Cousins, T; Artis Hicks, G; Peyton Hillis, RB; Brad Maynard, P; Dimitri Patterson, DB; Alex Smith, TE; Steve Vallos, C
Alan Ball, DB; Martellus Bennett, TE; Keith Brooking, LB; Derrick Dockery, G; Abram Elam, DB; Montrae Holland, G; Bradie James, LB; Jon Kitna, QB; Mat McBriar, P; Sammy Morris, RB; Laurent Robinson, WR; Frank Walker, DB
David Binn, LS; Brodrick Bunkley, NT; Brian Dawkins, DB; Daniel Fells, TE; Mario Haggan, LB; Derrick Harvey, DE; Russ Hochstein, G; Jason Hunter, DE; Spencer Larsen, RB; Joe Mays, LB; Brady Quinn, QB; Manuel Ramirez, C; Dante Rosario, TE; Eddie Royal, WR; Marcus Thomas, DT; Jonathan Wilhite, DB; Wesley Woodyard, LB
Jeff Backus, T; Bobby Carpenter, LB; Erik Coleman, DB; Leonard Davis, G; Rashied Davis, WR; Isaiah Ekejiuba, LB; Andre Fluellen, DT; Ben Graham, P; Chris Harris, DB; Shaun Hill, QB; Brandon McDonald, DB; Maurice Morris, RB; Don Muhlbach, LS; Kevin Smith, RB; Drew Stanton, QB; Maurice Stovall, WR; Stephen Tulloch, LB; Eric Wright, DB
Jarrett Bush, DB; Matt Flynn, QB; Ryan Grant, RB; Howard Green, NT; Patrick Lee, DB; Erik Walden, LB; Scott Wells, C
Jason Allen, DB; Dominique Barber, DB; Mike Brisiel, G; Tim Bulman, DE; Jake Delhomme, QB; Tim Dobbins, LB; DJoel reessen, TE; Jeff Garcia, QB; Bryant Johnson, WR; Chris Myers, C; Neil Rackers, K; Kasey Studdard, G; TMatt urk, P; Derrick Ward, RB; Mario Williams, LB
Jamaal Anderson, DE; Kevin Bentley, LB; Tyler Brayton, DE; Kerry Collins, QB; Ryan Diem, G; Jerome Felton, RB; Eric Foster, DT; Pierre Garcon, WR; Anthony Gonzalez, WR; Quinn Ojinnaka, G; Dan Orlovsky, QB; Mike Pollak, C; Jamey Richard, C; Jeff Saturday, C; Ernie Sims, LB; Jacob Tamme, TE; Reggie Wayne, WR; Philip Wheeler, LB
C.C. Brown, DB; David Jones, DB; Dwight Lowery, DB; Luke McCown, QB; Jeremy Mincey, DE; C.J. Mosley, DT; Matt Roth, DE
Jackie Battle, RB; Anthony Becht, TE; Brandon Carr, DB; Travis Daniels, DB; Wallace Gilberry, DE; Kelly Gregg, NT; Thomas Jones, RB; Le'Ron McClain, RB; Jon McGraw, DB; Ryan O'Callaghan, T; Kyle Orton, QB; Sabby Piscitelli, DB; Leonard Pope, TE; Barry Richardson, T; Jerheme Urban, WR; Casey Wiegmann, C
Ikaika Alama-Francis, LB; Will Allen, DB; Vernon Carey, G; Marc Colombo, T; Chad Henne, QB; Kendall Langford, DE; J.P. Losman, QB; Marvin Mitchell, LB; Steve Slaton, RB; Paul Soliai, NT; Jason Taylor, LB
Husain Abdullah, DB; Xavier Adibi, LB; Devin Aromashodu, WR; Greg Camarillo, WR; Fred Evans, NT; Letroy Guion, DT; E.J. Henderson, LB; Erin Henderson, LB; Tyrell Johnson, DB; Matt Katula, LS; Jim Kleinsasser, TE; Scott Kooistra, T; Jarrad Page, DB; Sage Rosenfels, QB; Benny Sapp, DB; Visanthe Shiancoe, TE
Mark Anderson, DE; Deion Branch, WR; Andre Carter, DE; Dan Connolly, G; Shaun Ellis, DE; Kevin Faulk, RB; BenJarvus Green-Ellis, RB; Gary Guyton, LB; James Ihedigbo, DB; Nathan Jones, DB; Dan Koppen, C; Antwaun Molden, DB; Matt Slater, KR; Gerard Warren, DE; Tracy White, LB
Jeff Charleston, DE; Jo-Lonn Dunbar, LB; Aubrayo Franklin, NT; John Gilmore, TE; Tory Humphrey, TE; John Kasay, K; Turk McBride, DE; Pat McQuistan, T; Robert Meachem, WR; Carl Nicks, G; Tracy Porter, DB; Courtney Roby, WR; Shaun Rogers, NT; Leigh Torrence, DB
Stacy Andrews, T; Rocky Bernard, DT; Chase Blackburn, LB; Will Blackmon, DB; David Carr, QB; Michael Clayton, WR; Michael Coe, DB; Jonathan Goff, LB; Deon Grant, DB; Jimmy Kennedy, DT; Mario Manningham, WR; Derrick Martin, DB; Kareem McKenzie, T; Aaron Ross, DB; Devin Thomas, WR; TDave ollefson, DE; Justin Tryon, DB; Tony Ugoh, T
Mark Brunell, QB; Plaxico Burress, WR; Nick Folk, K; Jim Leonhard, DB; Kevin O'Connell, QB; Brodney Pool, DB; Sione Pouha, NT; Donald Strickland, DB; Bryan Thomas, LB; LaDainian Tomlinson, RB; Robert Turner, G
Khalif Barnes, T; Darryl Blackstock, LB; Kyle Boller, QB; Michael Bush, RB; Jason Campbell, QB; Rock Cartwright, RB; Matt Giordano, DB; Quentin Groves, LB; Stephon Heyer, T; T.J. Houshmandzadeh, WR; Jarvis Moss, DE; Samson Satele, C; Chaz Schilens, WR; Trevor Scott, DE; Lito Sheppard, DB
Victor Abiamiri, DE; Ronnie Brown, RB; King Dunlap, T; Derek Landri, DT; Trevor Laws, DT; Evan Mathis, G; Juqua Parker, DE; Owen Schmitt, RB; Steve Smith, WR; Vince Young, QB
Charlie Batch, QB; Jerricho Cotchery, WR; Dennis Dixon, QB; Trai Essex, G; William Gay, DB; Chris Hoke, NT; Byron Leftwich, QB; Anthony Madison, DB; Mewelde Moore, RB; Daniel Sepulveda, P; Max Starks, T
Billy Bajema, TE; Jacob Bell, G; James Butler, DB; Chris Chamberlain, LB; Mark Clayton, WR; Kellen Clemens, QB; A.J. Feeley, QB; Gary Gibson, DT; Adam Goldberg, T; Al Harris, DB; Roderick Hood, DB; Donnie Jones, P; Bryan Kehl, LB; Justin King, DB; Mark LeVoir, T; Brandon Lloyd, WR; Jerious Norwood, RB; Brady Poppinga, LB; Stephen Spach, TE; Carnell Williams, RB; Tony Wragge, C
Stephen Cooper, LB; Patrick Crayton, WR; Na'il Diggs, LB; Jared Gaither, T; Antonio Garay, DT; Steve Gregory, DB; Hardwick, Nick C; Tommie Harris, DT; Jacob Hester, RB; Vincent Jackson, WR; Randy McMichael, TE; Tony Moll, T; Scott Mruczkowski, C; Paul Oliver, DB; Bob Sanders, DB; Mike Tolbert, RB
Blake Costanzo, LB; Ted Ginn, WR; Tavares Gooden, LB; Josh Morgan, WR; Moran Norris, RB; Justin Peelle, TE; Chilo Rachal, G; Carlos Rogers, DB; Alex Smith, QB; Reggie Smith, DB; Adam Snyder, G; Madieu Williams, DB
Atari Bigby, DB; Raheem Brock, DE; Red Bryant, DE; John Carlson, TE; Heath Farwell, LB; Justin Forsett, RB; Tony Hargrove, DT; David Hawthorne, LB; LeRoy Hill, LB; Matt McCoy, LB; Paul McQuistan, G; Michael Robinson, RB; David Vobora, LB; Charlie Whitehurst, QB; Jimmy Wilkerson, NT
RondeBarber, DB; Earnest Graham, RB; Jovan Haye, DT; Geno Hayes, LB; Josh Johnson, QB; Sean Jones, DB; James Lee, T; Corey Lynch, DB; Elbert Mack, DB; Micheal Spurlock, WR
Ken Amato, LS; Donnie Avery, WR; Jordan Babineaux, DB; Dave Ball, DE; Cortland Finnegan, DB; Ahmard Hall, RB; William Hayes, DE; Chris Hope, DB; Jason Jones, DE; Barrett Ruud, LB; Jake Scott, G; Tim Shaw, LB; Anthony Smith, DB
David Anderson, WR; Phillip Buchanon, DB; Adam Carriker, DE; London Fletcher, LB; Keyaron Fox, LB; Kedric Golston, DE; Rex Grossman, QB; Tim Hightower, RB; LaRon Landry, DB; Sean Locklear, T; Rocky McIntosh, LB; Donte' Stallworth, WR
If a player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from July 22 until November 13, only with his prior club, provided that the prior club has extended such player a June 1 Tender.
In the event the player has not signed a player contract with a club by June 1 of the League Year following the expiration of his last player contract, and if his prior club has not extended the player a June 1 Tender or has withdrawn the Tender, the player shall be completely free to negotiate and sign a player contract with any club with no signing deadline applicable to such player.
Players with fewer than four accrued seasons who received no Qualifying Offer or no minimum tender from their old club:
Matt Lawrence, RB: Chavis Williams, LB
Brandon Coutu, K; Bruce Hall, RB
Titus Brown, LB
Tony Fiammetta, RB; Chris Greisen, QB; Jesse Holley, WR; Kevin Ogletree, WR; Chauncey Washington, RB
Quintin Demps, DB
Leger Douzable, DT; Martin Rucker, TE
Reshard Langford, DB; Tyler Palko, QB
Lorenzo Booker, RB; Kenny Onatolu, LB
Jerome Boyd, DB
C.J. Ah You, DE; Tom Brandstater, QB; Brit Miller, RB
Kregg Lumpkin, RB
Byron Westbrook, DB
Players may be signed with no rights held by the old club. There is no signing deadline applicable to these players.