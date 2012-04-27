2012 NFL Draft: Winners, losers from second and third rounds

•*Packers play it smart:*Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson is more likely to trade down to accumulate picks than make a strong move up the board for a player he covets. But he will take a chance if he sees a player worth the price. Grabbing Michigan State's Jerel Worthy, a potential first-round pick, to play inside and outside in the team's three-man front in exchange for a fourth-round pick seemed a prudent move. Thompson then traded up again just 11 spots later in the second round to secure the services of Vanderbilt cornerback Casey Hayward by giving up a fifth-round choice. The two fourth-rounders they received from the league as compensation for lost free agents still allows the team to find depth at other positions while meeting two strong needs with players of good value.