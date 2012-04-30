2012 NFL Draft was one to remember; 'Top 100' debate begins

Published: Apr 29, 2012 at 09:14 PM

Seven rounds. Two-hundred-and-fifty-three total picks. After a thrilling three days, the 2012 NFL Draft is in the books. Find out everything you need to know at NFL.com's draft page, including scouting reports and analysis for each pick.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

Reuter: Biggest winners from Day 3

There is no such thing as a bust pick in Rounds 4-7. So which teams found the best value on the draft's final day. Chad Reuter has six in mind. More ...

How do you feel about your team's showing now that the 2012 NFL Draft is over? Make your opinion heard in our draft war rooms.

Andrew Luck or Robert Griffin III? Justin Blackmon or Michael Floyd? Luke Kuechly or Dont'a Hightower? Our experts debate which of these rookies are in a better position to succeed in 2012.

The best players are drafted in the first round, but value can be found anywhere. Michael Lombardi presents his top 12 value picks.

Later on Monday, Jeff Darlington looks at the Dolphins' big gamble on Ryan Tannehill, and Steve Wyche reports on exciting times in the nation's capital, where Robert Griffin III is taking the reins of the Redskins.

It's time for NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" countdown. Listen along as Dave Dameshek and Adam Rank react to the first 10 players revealed on this special edition of the "DDFP", and catch the one-hour countdown of players 100-91 at 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

Twitter users, an anonymous current NFL player is offering his thoughts -- some harsh, some nice -- on "The Top 100: Players of 2012." He goes by "PlayerRater." You might want to follow him.

Bucky Brooks takes an early look at some of the top players in next year's NFL draft, including USC's Matt Barkley and Robert Woods.

Happy birthday to former New York Jets WR Al Toon, who turns 49 on Monday. It's an especially happy one for Toon, whose son Nick was chosen by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

You could win $1 million with the all-new fantasy game from the NFL. Pre-register today.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Saints-Cardinals game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video.

news

Week 7 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) medically cleared to play

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday.

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Is it time to worry about Justin Herbert?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE