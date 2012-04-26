2012 NFL Draft: Latest rumblings from around the league

I suspect if the Browns don't take him 22nd, and at this point I don't think they will, then a trade up into the late first round isn't out of the question. If the Browns want to get a jump on anyone thinking about leaping to the top of the second round Friday, they could go ahead and do business with Bill Belichick, who is always looking to deal, at No. 31 and get their quarterback. The Browns' dream scenario would allow them to take a WR, RB and QB with their top three picks. A year ago, GM Tom Heckert did some excellent wheeling and dealing. Maybe he can do it again.