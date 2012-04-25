2012 NFL Draft: Five things guaranteed to happen

It's easy to look at the Patriots and say, "That's how we should do it." But here's the thing: Just copying New England doesn't mean you're going to have the same success. I can do a pretty mean Brad Childress impression, but am I going to be as successful as the real thing? OK, bad example. But you get my point. The Patriots and Giants draft better than anyone else in the NFL and have for the past decade. (In fact, I think one year the Patriots traded every pick they had and got five in return and drafted an entire roster as a result. That is special.) But for the rest of teams, it's a mixed bag. You have good drafts and bad drafts just as often. Don't think you're always getting value by moving down in the first round because you're getting an extra third-round pick. The best players are taken early in the draft for a reason: They're the best players. You can miss on picks just as easily in the first round as you can any other. So with that being said, why wouldn't you keep that pick at No. 8 and get a player who might turn out to be a franchise player instead of trading it, then getting someone else 10 picks later who's not as good, and a third-round flier you hope comes through?