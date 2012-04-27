2012 NFL Draft: Five players to target in second round

4. Cordy Glenn, OT/OG, Georgia: At 6-5, 345 pounds with 35 3/4-inch arms, this is a mass of man. He played all over the line at Georgia, but spent his senior season protecting the blind side at left tackle. I'm not sure he has the change-of-direction ability to play left tackle in the NFL, but he does have good balance and I have seen guys like him play LT in the pros before. Glenn's a strong run blocker who does a good job sustaining in close quarters -- he can definitely hold his ground against the bull rush, too -- but lacks consistency when blocking in space. With Glenn's versatility, I would start him at left tackle and see if he can handle the workload. If that doesn't work out, you can move him to right tackle with the idea he can also play guard. This guy could be a great value in Round 2, as a lot of teams had him slotted for the 15-32 range on Thursday night.