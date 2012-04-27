2012 NFL Draft: Five players to target in second round

Thirty-two names are off the board, but there's still plenty of talent available in the 2012 NFL Draft. I believe this will be a very strong second round. Look for a run on offensive tackles, wide receivers and cornerbacks.
Here are five players I would target in Round 2:
1. Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford: At 6-foot-6, Fleener will be an asset for any quarterback. This is an athletic, pass-catching tight end who can stretch the field down the middle, posting an unofficial 4.45 40 time during Stanford's pro day. He possesses excellent hands and can adjust to make the difficult catch. Smooth and fluid in his routes, Fleener has fine instincts and always finds a way to get open. As a blocker, he has good balance and competitiveness, though he lacks lower-body strength. His best assets are his size, hands and sense for running routes.
2. Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin: I like his pass-protection ability. He can shuffle and slide his feet and has a good punch. Konz is also an aggressive run blocker who can get some movement. He's very adept at pulling and blocking in space, which is rare for a center. Though he does tend to play a little high and gives up some ground because of that. Even though he blocked well in space, he is not a special athlete. Wherever he ends up, he should start for a long time.
3. Amini Silatolu, OG, Midwestern State: Silatolu dominated Division II competition as an offensive tackle, but he's better suited for guard in the NFL. This is a physical prospect who plays with a nasty streak and just knocked people off the ball at Midwestern State. He has the ability to pull and block at the corner. On pass protection, he shows good slide ability. I don't think he is an NFL OT because he did have some trouble adjusting to the quick inside move. I thought he was the best offensive lineman in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. It may take him some time to adjust to the game's highest level, but he should be a solid pro player.
4. Cordy Glenn, OT/OG, Georgia: At 6-5, 345 pounds with 35 3/4-inch arms, this is a mass of man. He played all over the line at Georgia, but spent his senior season protecting the blind side at left tackle. I'm not sure he has the change-of-direction ability to play left tackle in the NFL, but he does have good balance and I have seen guys like him play LT in the pros before. Glenn's a strong run blocker who does a good job sustaining in close quarters -- he can definitely hold his ground against the bull rush, too -- but lacks consistency when blocking in space. With Glenn's versatility, I would start him at left tackle and see if he can handle the workload. If that doesn't work out, you can move him to right tackle with the idea he can also play guard. This guy could be a great value in Round 2, as a lot of teams had him slotted for the 15-32 range on Thursday night.
5. Janoris Jenkins, CB, North Alabama: This is based strictly on ability. Simply put, he is the most talented player left on the board. I think he is the second-best cover guy in this draft behind Morris Claiborne. He's had a number of off-field problems and had to play his final college season at North Alabama after getting booted from Florida. At some point, a team will take a chance on him. He is an excellent press player. In man coverage, I see a guy who can make the quick turns and sudden moves to cover successfully. He is undisciplined at times in his coverage and will guess, but he's very good at playing the ball. Personally, I would not draft him because of all the baggage, but Jenkins is a first-round talent.