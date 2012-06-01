2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 16-30)

Benson found himself looking for work this season despite posting 1,067 rushing yards and six scores for the Bengals in 2011. The Packers finally came calling in the preseason, adding one of the more proven backs this team has had on the roster in quite some time. Though he will likely be splitting time with James Starks, Benson becomes the likely candidate to carry the load if he can stay healthy. The Packers will continue to be a pass-first offense, but Benson can be effective in the red zone for a team likely to be there often. Fantasy owners should consider the veteran a flex selection at running back with the potential to exceed his current projected touchdown totals.