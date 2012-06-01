2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 16-30)

Talk about dusting off the cobwebs and finding a hidden gem. McGahee, who was left for the fantasy graveyard after four seasons with the
Ravens, re-emerged into a viable starting option in 2011 with a solid 1,199 yards on the ground and an impressive 4.8 yards per carry average. While his age and career workload are a cause for some concern, McGahee has earned the top spot on the depth chart in Denver for another season, even with Knowshon Moreno back in the mix. He will lose rushing opportunities in an offense that will be more pass-laden with
Peyton Manning at the helm, however, so be sure to temper your statistical expectations.