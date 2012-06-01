2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (QBs 19-36)

Slated as a fantasy sleeper last season, Bradford started just 10 games due to injuries, posted seven more turnovers than touchdown passes and was waiver-wire fodder in most formats by the end of the year. While there's still some hope for his future value under new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, the Rams are expected to focus on the running game moving forward - that's not going to be conducive to a statistical breakout for Bradford in 2012. That said, the Oklahoma product is still well worth a late-round look as a viable No. 2 fantasy quarterback and occasional matchup-based starter in most leagues.

Once considered an elite fantasy quarterback, Palmer's stock has taken a tumble. Over his last 26 games, he's thrown for 39 touchdowns, and recorded an awful 40 total turnovers. Palmer can still be a nice matchup-based option, though, as he averaged a respectable 14.9 fantasy points in his nine starts during 2011. He also has some emerging weapons in the pass attack in the form of Denarius Moore, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Jacoby Ford, so there's little doubt that Palmer will have more than his share of nice stat lines mixed in with some poor ones. Look for the veteran to come off the board in the middle to late rounds of most 2012 fantasy drafts.

Dalton had a very successful rookie season, starting all 16 games while leading the Bengals to a berth in the postseason. He also had a respectable fantasy campaign, finishing with 3,398 passing yards, 21 total touchdowns and 15 turnovers - that was good enough to finish 15th in points among quarterbacks. The Texas Christian product has some tremendous talent around him in the pass attack, including A.J. Green and Jermaine Gresham, and having one season of NFL experience under his belt will do nothing but improve his value in 2012 fantasy drafts. With that said, it's tough to consider Dalton more than a No. 2 fantasy option and matchup-based starter at a position that's loaded with talented players.

Flacco almost led the Ravens to a berth in Super Bowl XLVI last year, but he wasn't much of a catalyst when it came to the championship hopes and dreams of fantasy owners. Despite the fact that he attempted a career-high 542 passes, Flacco still experienced statistical declines in most categories compared to his 2010 totals. In all, he averaged 12.65 fantasy points per game. That's mediocre at best in league that's seen so many players have such incredible statistical success at the position. As long as the team runs its offense through fantasy superstar Ray Rice, Flacco won't be more than a reserve in the majority of fantasy formats.

Fitzpatrick looked like a fantasy sleeper to start last season, averaging a very impressive 21.88 fantasy points in his first three games. Unfortunately, the Harvard product would reach that total just one more time the rest of the year - and he was relegated to the waiver wire in many leagues. Fitzpatrick figures to be atop the Bills' depth chart once again in 2012, but he needs to improve on his consistency before fantasy owners can count on him as more than a No. 2 quarterback or matchup-based starter. He has late-round value in drafts.

It might come as a shock based on the media criticism he endured, but Sanchez finished 10th in fantasy points among quarterbacks last season. The problem, however, is that he was also one of the position's most inconsistent options. In fact, he alternated good and bad stat lines in his each of final eight starts - that made him tough to trust as a regular starter. Sanchez is now almost certain to see a decline in passing stats, with new offensive coordinator Tony Sparano calling the offensive shots, not to mention the presence of Tim Tebow and his Wildcat and ground-game impact. Consider Sanchez no more than a late-round No. 2 fantasy quarterback … at best.

Smith is coming off the best statistical season of his career. But in fantasy terms, he was still no more than waiver-wire fodder. While he did have a few stretches of success in the stat sheets, the Utah product lacked consistency, recording a mere three performances of 260-plus passing yards. He also averaged a mediocre 13.22 fantasy points per game overall. So despite the fact that he has one of the more favorable schedules among quarterbacks and new weapons in Randy Moss, Mario Manningham and A.J. Jenkins, Smith isn't worth more than a late-round look as a fantasy reserve and occasional matchup-based starter.

Cassel is coming off a forgettable 2011 season that saw him miss seven games with a fractured throwing hand. While that ailment won't alter his 2012 draft value, Cassel's lack of success in the stat sheets before he was injured certainly will. Based on his numbers in nine games, Cassel would have finished 20th in fantasy points at his position over a full season. The Chiefs also need to improve their offensive line, which was partially to blame for Cassel's 2011 failures, before any statistical resurrection can be projected. Regardless, he isn't going to be drafted outside of the later rounds in most fantasy leagues.

Ponder showed some flashes of brilliance as a rookie, especially when it came to red-zone effectiveness, but he also took too may sacks and needs to improve his decision-making before he'll have greater value in fantasy land. The Florida State product might also have to stave off Joe Webb, who looked good in the fantasy sheets down the stretch in 2011. Assuming he is the starter, Ponder could be used often in the pass attack if Adrian Peterson is out or not at 100 percent. However, a breakout season isn't likely. Consider Ponder worth a late-round look.

Skelton, a third-year quarterback out of Fordham, showed some flashes of fantasy value at the end of last season. Stepping in for Kevin Kolb, he threw seven touchdowns and averaged 16 fantasy points over his last four games. Skelton is expected to win the starting role as Kolb continues to struggle, but he should still only be considered in the later rounds of deeper fantasy leagues.

Hasselbeck was one of the hottest quarterbacks in fantasy football at the start of last season, averaging a solid 17.82 fantasy points in his first four games. He couldn't keep up that pace, however, as he averaged fewer than 10 points over his final 12 starts. His poor play down the stretch last year and a training camp filled with struggles have opened the door for Jake Locker to be at the helm Week 1 of the 2012 season. Hasselbeck will likely play the backup role now, so he shouldn't be considered a draft day selection.

In a 2011 season where multiple rookie quarterbacks put up good stats, Gabbert struggled to make an impression from a fantasy perspective. He averaged fewer than 10 fantasy points per start, recorded more turnovers than touchdowns and finished with the NFL's worst quarterback rating. New coach Mike Mularkey will look to help Gabbert develop, but the addition of Chad Henne could mean a competition at the position is imminent. Even if Gabbert keeps the job, it's hard to consider taking him outside of the later rounds in the deepest of fantasy football leagues.

Wilson entered camp third on the depth chart behind incumbent Tarvaris Jackson and the newly signed Matt Flynn. But after strong camp and preseason performances, Wilson has ascended to the top of the depth chart and was named the Week 1 starter by coach Pete Carroll. Though the rookie has impressed, his receiving corps are thin and the Seahawks are likely to lean on Marshawn Lynch to move the chains. Consider the Wisconsin product only as a back up in standard fantasy league drafts, but he does carry more appeal in dynasty or keeper formats.

The No. 22 overall pick in April's rookie draft, Weeden is considered the favorite to start for the Browns in his first NFL season. He's not a normal rookie, however, as Weeden is 28 - he played minor-league baseball for several years before switching gears and going back to college to play football. The big-armed Weeden isn't likely to make an immediate impact in fantasy land, as he'll need time to transition to the faster, more complicated pro game and he'll be running an offense that won't be particularly pass-laden. In fact, the Oklahoma State product will have more value in dynasty leagues than seasonal formats.

Tannehill was thrust into a battle with Matt Moore for the starting quarterback role after David Garrard announced he would be having knee surgery. Neither QB had impressed before the announcement, but the Texas A&M product has a chance to earn the starting role as a rookie. Even if he does cement the job of signal-caller, there will be plenty of bumps along the way, especially with a depleted receiving corps. Consider Tannehill no more than waiver-wire fodder until he proves otherwise.

Tebowmania didn't just enthrall the NFL last season, it also ran wild in fantasy football. Despite starting just 11 games, he still finished 18th in points at his position. Tebow also averaged 16.6 points per game in those starts, projected over a full year, he would have scored more fantasy points than Michael Vick and Philip Rivers. Unfortunately, his value took a major hit when he was traded to the Jets. Unless he can pass Mark Sanchez on the depth chart, Tebow will be a Wildcat and ground-game option only for the Men in Green and undraftable in fantasy land."

A colossal disappointment for the Cardinals and fantasy owners alike in 2011, Kolb played in just nine games and averaged a terrible 9.87 fantasy points. By comparison, John Skelton put up more than 16 points per game over the final four weeks and now appears to have taken Kolb's starting job. Kolb's fantasy appeal will be limited, but he has much to prove before he'll warrant more than a late-round look.

Flynn has started just two games in four NFL seasons, but he has shown flashes of potential. In fact, he put up a record-setting performance in the 2011 regular-season finale with 480 yards and six touchdowns against the Lions. Now in Seattle, Flynn has failed to meet expectations and will be starting Week 1 as Russell Wilson's back up. There is still potential for him to regain the starting role if Wilson struggles, but for now he should be considered waiver-wire fodder.

