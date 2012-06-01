2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (QBs 19-36)

It might come as a shock based on the media criticism he endured, but Sanchez finished 10th in fantasy points among quarterbacks last season. The problem, however, is that he was also one of the position's most inconsistent options. In fact, he alternated good and bad stat lines in his each of final eight starts - that made him tough to trust as a regular starter. Sanchez is now almost certain to see a decline in passing stats, with new offensive coordinator Tony Sparano calling the offensive shots, not to mention the presence of Tim Tebow and his Wildcat and ground-game impact. Consider Sanchez no more than a late-round No. 2 fantasy quarterback … at best.