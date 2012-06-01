2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (QBs 19-36)

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
Lamar Jackson's contract status has been a constant topic of discussion for much of the last year, and continues to be one between the former MVP and Baltimore. GM Eric DeCosta reiterated that Jackson's extension is a priority for the Ravens.
Unsurprisingly, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was asked about the importance of hand size, how it might affect his play and draft stock, and even about how he can attempt to improve his current situation. To everyone's surprise, Pickett revealed he's been doing exercises designed to improve his measurement.
