Watt picked up some of the slack after Mario Williams was lost for the 2011 season, recording a respectable 5.5 sacks. But his biggest asset might have been his ability to get his hands up, he batted down four passes during what was a successful rookie season. As with any first-year player, there's the question of whether he'll take a step forward or backward as a sophomore. But with Williams now in Buffalo, Watt should be in a great position to improve on his 2011 totals. He's not yet elite at this point in his young career, and a recent elbow injury could cause some concern, but Watt is expected to be ready for Week 1 and does warrant late-round attention.