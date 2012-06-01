2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (LBs 1-12)

There's not much that can be said about Lewis that hasn't already been said during his Hall of Fame career. Sure he's getting up there in age - he'll be 37 when the 2012 season starts - but Lewis is still one of the premier defensive players in the NFL. Had he not missed time last year, he would have projected to be a top-10 option based on fantasy points. Chances are, some owner may overreach and take Lewis a few rounds too early simply because of name recognition. Wherever you land him, you will get solid production, but be aware that you won't be getting the same Lewis that has terrorized offenses for the past decade and a half.