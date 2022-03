With incumbent Randy Bullock placed on the IR with a torn groin, Graham will take over kicking duties. The veteran has his share of struggles the last few seasons, bouncing around with four teams in just two years. He will have a chance to resurrect his career with one of the better offenses in Houston and should be somewhat productive. Still, fantasy owners should be cautious of selecting Graham until he proves his past issues are behind him. Consider these projections an ideal season for the veteran, one which might be out of reach.