2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (DEFs 1-15)

For the last decade, the Ravens have been the gold standard among NFL defenses. Even if this unit has gotten a little long in the tooth at some key spots, Baltimore still finished 2011 with the league's third-ranked defense. Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata are more than most offensive lines can handle, Lardarius Webb became one of the NFL's top corners, and even approaching 37 years old, Ray Lewis still gets it done. The loss of All-Pro Terrell Suggs for part or all of the year is a serious concern, but until this group is proven to no longer be an elite NFL defense, there's no reason to think it won't be one of the first defenses selected in most 2012 fantasy football drafts.