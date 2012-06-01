2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (DEFs 1-15)

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports
Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports
Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. They'll receive two more for Ran Carthon and another if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason.
