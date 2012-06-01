2012 fantasy football profiles and projections (DBs 13-24)

Despite his status as one of the top defenders in the NFL, Polamalu has been an inconsistent IDP selection during his pro career. In 2010, the former USC star had seven interceptions and a touchdown return, but it came at the expense of his number of tackles. Last season, the tackles were up as Polamalu was a key to the Steelers' run defense, but he logged just two picks in all. That's something to remember, as Polamalu has more name value than actually value at this point in his career. Look to draft him in the middle rounds as a No. 2 defensive back in 2012.