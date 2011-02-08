2011 playoff picture could look very different

The key to making it to the postseason is your quarterback and playmakers, and the Bucs are covered in both areas. Josh Freeman is a rising star, who, like Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and New Orleans' Drew Brees, has his entire team believing in him. Wide receivers Mike Williams and Arrelious Benn, along with tight end Kellen Winslow, form a tight nucleus. On defense, Cornerback Aqib Talib could be one of the best in the game if he decides he wants to be. If the Bucs can find some pass rushers and have tailback LeGarrette Blount stay focused and improve, they could end up being the best team in the NFC. Yeah, I said it.