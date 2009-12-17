2009 season illustrates spending doesn't always mean winning

There has been something of a changing of the guard going on in 2009. We all know what the Saints have accomplished. The San Diego Chargers, who also play in an outdated facility with limited revenue streams, are the hottest club in the NFL besides New Orleans and Indianapolis. Arizona took a step back on Monday night, but the Cardinals are headed to another division title and perhaps another long playoff run. Minnesota, a team that could end up in Los Angeles in a few years if it does not get a new stadium, is making a push for a first-round bye. The Bengals went undefeated in their AFC North slate, and could advance in the playoffs.