2007 roster set for NFL Network

Just like a team checking out of training camp, NFL Network is set for the 2007 season with exciting additions complementing a strong returning cast.
THE VETERANS
NFL Network's September weekday schedule features a return of NFL Total Access, the NFL show of record which expands from five to six nights per week; Point After, a two-hour live whip-around show featuring NFL and college coach and player press conferences accompanied by the opinions and reactions of NFL Network analysts.
NFL Network also will look back at the top games of the past week. In a fast-paced, 90-minute format, NFL Replay re-airs the five best games, adding a game Monday night at 7 p.m. -- the first time an NFL game will be re-aired the day after it was played -- to the two games apiece aired on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings last season.
Sunday returnees include NFL GameDay, offering the final word on the games in a 90-minute spin around the league at 11:30 p.m.; and NFL Scoreboard, which provides fans with highlights and postgame reaction immediately after the early afternoon games are completed.
2006 Sports Emmy nominee Rich Eisen quarterbacks NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay and is joined by Marshall Faulk, Rod Woodson, Terrell Davis, Tom Waddle, and Adam Schefter on NFLTA and Steve Mariucci and Deion Sanders on GameDay. Point After features rotating hosts Fran Charles, Alex Flanagan and Derrin Horton along with Jamie Dukes, Adam Schefter and Jim Mora, Sr. NFL Scoreboard is hosted by Charles.
THE DEBUTS
Playbook, the ultimate NFL "chalkboard" program, utilizes the same "all 22" game film that coaches and players use to preview all of the upcoming games with fresh 60-minute shows Thursday and Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. (with encore performances featuring the latest pregame updates each Sunday morning). Brian Baldinger and Sterling Sharpe give fans an insider's look at who could win each game while Solomon Wilcots interviews coaches on-location at team headquarters.
First, College Football Now features bloggers from campus to campus, with on-air appearances by the editors of websites which cover college football teams on a daily basis. Hosted by Paul Burmeister with expert analysts Mike Mayock, Charles Davis and Terry Donahue, CFN provides viewers with up-to-the-minute news, matchup analysis and discussion of all the hot topics in college football.
Then, at 6:30 p.m., 10-year NFL veteran Jamie Dukes tackles the headlines of the day on the new opinion-based studio show Put Up Your Dukes. Each show will feature "10 Rounds" of discussion highlighting the key topics in the NFL. An interactive component through NFL.com allows viewers to submit questions for Dukes, who will answer some of them on air.
Also new to the fall schedule are Who Is..., which takes an in-depth, 30-minute look at the hottest topic in the league each Thursday at 9 p.m., and NFL's Top 10, which puts a fresh twist on the countdown genre, taking a look at some of the most intriguing subjects in the NFL and creating a top 10 list, airing Saturdays at 9 p.m.
NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network. Log on to NFL.com to view the entire NFL Network television schedule.
In 2007, NFL Network will air nearly 200 football games, including eight regular season NFL games, 52 preseason games, 98 game replays, Super Bowl and NFL Classics, plus the Insight Bowl, Texas Bowl and Senior Bowl.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork/home. Media can access www.nflmedia.com and click on the NFL Network logo.