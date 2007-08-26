2007 kickoff weekend notes

• Home sweet home: The Minnesota Vikings have won 16 of their past 20 openers at home and start the season by hosting the Atlanta Falcons…the Kansas City Chiefs, who host the Vikings in Week 3, have won 13 of their past 18 home openers…the Detroit Lions, who host Minnesota in Week 2, have won 11 of their past 16 home openers…the St. Louis Rams, who host the Carolina Panthers on Kickoff Weekend, have won 10 of their past 12 openers in St. Louis…and the San Diego Chargers, who open the season hosting the Chicago Bears, have won nine of their past 14 at home.