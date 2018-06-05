20 fantasy predictions with huge fallouts (if wrong)

1) Missing training camp isn't a real concern for Le'Veon Bell. I love Bell (who doesn't?), and I'd select him with the first overall pick in drafts. Any intelligent fantasy owner would. But what if he holds out of training camp and the preseason again? He wants a lot of loot, and the Steelers might not give it to him. I get it, he did the same thing last year and went on to produce a monster campaign. But there have been plenty of past instances where a player has held out and seen his numbers fall. Is Bell just so good that he will once again dodge the trend that has dogged the likes of Larry Johnson, Chris Johnson, and Darrelle Revis in the past ... or are we simply tempting fate?