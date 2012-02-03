2 more NFL concussion lawsuits filed in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two more federal lawsuits have been filed in Philadelphia blaming the NFL for concussion-related dementia and brain disease.
The latest fraud and negligence suits filed Friday also accuse the National Football League of hiding medical evidence about the risks of concussions and failing to warn players they risked permanent brain damage if they returned to play too soon after a concussion.
One lawsuit names eight former players and five spouses as plaintiffs; the other includes 42 former players and 23 spouses. The players include Hall of Fame running back Leroy Kelly and former Philadelphia Eagles Britt Hager and Keith Byars.
As many as a dozen similar lawsuits have been filed nationwide. Several have been consolidated in Philadelphia, and more could be added. The NFL has vowed to vigorously defend itself.