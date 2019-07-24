Around the NFL

18 NFL squads reporting for training camp Wednesday

Published: Jul 24, 2019 at 01:33 AM
Summer vacation is officially over. Welcome to report day.

On Wednesday, 18 teams -- more than half the league's 32 -- will report for work. Veterans for 13 squads (rookie previously reported) and five full teams are set to open training camp today:

Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers (full team)
Cleveland Browns (full team)
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers (full team)
Miami Dolphins
New York Giants
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles (full team)
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Redskins (full team)

Rookies for the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers are also slated to report for training camp.

As always, today's big day will bring with it some creative arrival videos. Jalen Ramsey gave us the one to beat early Wednesday morning:

All 32 teams will be in training camp by the end of the week. You can see the full schedule by clicking here. Tune in to NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live every day for a bajillion hours of live coverage of all 32 squads. Today's live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

