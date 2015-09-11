17 things to know about the Week 1 injury report

The second-year wideout took part in Friday's practice -- essentially a walkthrough -- which is an indication he could be ready to go when the Bucs take on the Tennessee Titans.
Evans has been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice earlier this week. The injury sidelined the 6-foot-5 receiver for the team's final two preseason tilts.
The wideout is listed as questionable, but coach Lovie Smith said Evans "looked good" during Friday's session.
Evans' availability will be one to track as we creep closer to Sunday's kickoff.
Other injury news to note:
- The Giants announced receiver Victor Cruz (calf) and linebacker Jon Beason (knee) will not play Sunday night in Dallas.
- Randall Cobb (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable for the Packers' season opener against the Bears.
- The Falcons announced wide receiver Devin Hester and linebacker Brooks Reed are ruled out for Monday's game against the Eagles.
- Browns rookie running back Duke Johnson (concussion) is probable for Week 1. With Isaiah Crowell the only other health running back, Johnson should see plenty of playing time against the Colts on Sunday. Browns receiver Dwayne Bowe is listed as questionable.
- Bears coach John Fox said receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf) is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Friday. Receivers Eddie Royal (hip) and Marquess Wilson (hamstring) are also questionable. Fox is optimistic all three receivers will be able to play against the Packers.
- Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III has been medically cleared from a concussion. Coach Jay Gruden declined to say if RGIII will be active on Sunday.
- Bills running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) is listed as probable for Week 1, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday he will play against the Colts.
- Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (foot) has been ruled out. Coach Ron Rivera hopes to Lotulelei will return next week.
- Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee (hamstring) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Panthers. Running back Toby Gerhart (abdomen) is questionable.
- Breshad Perriman (knee) and Lorenzo Taliaferro (knee) have been ruled out for the Ravens. Timmy Jernigan (knee) and Rashaan Melvin (thigh) are officially listed as doubtful.
- Cardinals wideout Michael Floyd (hand) will be a game-time decision according to coach Bruce Arians. He was limited in practice and is officially listed as questionable. Arians added he was "optimistic" about Floyd's chances of suiting up.
- The Chargers might be without their second-string tight end when they face the Lions. Ladarius Green (concussion) is listed as questionable. Green is slated to start while tight end Antonio Gates is suspended.
- The Saints announced running back C.J. Spiller (knee), linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (toe), defensive back Keenan Lewis (hip) and safety Jairus Byrd (knee) are ruled out.
- Patriots defensive lineman Dominique Easley has a hip pointer and might miss a week or two, according to Rapoport, via a source informed of his situation. Easley left Thursday's game against the Steelers with the injury.