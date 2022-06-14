Around the NFL

15 NFL teams kick off mandatory minicamp Tuesday

Published: Jun 14, 2022
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As we approach the final days of offseason workouts, a smorgasbord of NFL teams kick off mandatory minicamps today.

Fifteen teams are scheduled to begin their minicamps Tuesday: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders.

The CBA allows each team to conduct one mandatory minicamp for veteran players during Phase Three of the offseason program. The camps mark the first time during the offseason workouts that will feel closer to real practices.

With potential fines for skipping the mandatory sessions, more veterans will be in attendance this week. We've already seen the likes of Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Dalton Schultz reporting after skipping earlier sessions. Not everyone will attend the mandatory session, however. Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin is skipping this week’s work while hoping to get a new big-money extension.

With the host of teams conducting their final spring workouts and more media availability than OTAs, expect an array of new reports and storylines to percolate from training facilities before we wind down for the NFL's summer break ahead of training camps in late July.

