15 NFL teams kick off mandatory minicamp Tuesday

As we approach the final days of offseason workouts, a smorgasbord of NFL teams kick off mandatory minicamps today.

Fifteen teams are scheduled to begin their minicamps Tuesday: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders.

The CBA allows each team to conduct one mandatory minicamp for veteran players during Phase Three of the offseason program. The camps mark the first time during the offseason workouts that will feel closer to real practices.

With potential fines for skipping the mandatory sessions, more veterans will be in attendance this week. We've already seen the likes of Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Dalton Schultz reporting after skipping earlier sessions. Not everyone will attend the mandatory session, however. Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin is skipping this week’s work while hoping to get a new big-money extension.