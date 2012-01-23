110 fans tossed from Candlestick for bad behavior

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police say they arrested 29 people at Sunday's NFC Championship game at Candlestick Park - and tossed out another 110 people for unruly behavior.
That's nearly double the number of people booted from the stadium during the Jan. 14 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints. Visiting fans during that game had complained of harassment and threats by Niners fans, and police adopted a zero-tolerance policy for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Sgt. Michael Andraychak said Monday that most of the arrests were alcohol-related and several were for resisting arrest.
One person arrested was a man charged with a felony for threatening an officer. He had his 2-year-old son with him, so he was also charged with child endangerment.