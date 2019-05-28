100 days until Packers, Bears begin NFL's 100th season

We are officially 100 days until the 100th NFL season kicks off.
Tuesday, May 28, marks 100 sunrises until the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears open the 2019 campaign, Thursday, Sept. 5.
It'll all be smooth sailing from here.
With 100 days remaining until real football, let's take a gander at some 100-themed trivia provided by our crack NFL Research staff:
NE Tom Brady 16
HOF Joe Montana 12
HOF Brett Favre 10
HOF Troy Aikman 9
HOF Terry Bradshaw 7
NFL Drew Brees 7
GB Aaron Rodgers 7
HOF Roger Staubach 7
SEA Russell Wilson 7
Hall of Famer Dan Marino had 217 passing touchdowns in his first 100 career games, most in the Super Bowl era.
The NFL's all-time passing TD leader Peyton Manning (539 career TDs) threw his 100th career pass TD in Week 9, 2001 vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Nine players in NFL history have 100-plus rushing TD. Seven are already in the Hall of Fame:
HOF Emmitt Smith 164
HOF LaDainian Tomlinson 145
HOF Marcus Allen 123
HOF Walter Payton 110
HOF Jim Brown 106
WAS Adrian Peterson 106
HOF John Riggins 104
SEA Shaun Alexander 100
HOF Marshall Faulk 100
Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton had 108 career games with 100-plus scrimmage yards, most in the Super Bowl Era.
Three players have recorded 100-plus rushing yards in multiple Super Bowls: Larry Csonka, Terrell Davis and Emmitt Smith.
Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson's record-setting 28th rushing TD in the 2006 season was also his 100th career rush TD (Week 15).
Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had 76 games in his career with 100-plus receiving yards, most in the Super Bowl Era.
Eight players in NFL history have generated four or more seasons with 100-plus receptions:
OAK Antonio Brown 6
NFL Brandon Marshall 6
ARI Larry Fitzgerald 5
HOU Andre Johnson 5
NE Wes Welker 5
HOF Jerry Rice 4
HOF Marvin Harrison 4
IND Reggie Wayne 4
Larry Fitzgerald (116), Antonio Gates (116) and Adrian Peterson (112) are the only active players with 100-plus scrimmage TDs.
Six current head coaches have 100-plus career wins: NE Bill Belichick, KC Andy Reid, PIT Mike Tomlin, SEA Pete Carroll, NO Sean Payton and BAL John Harbaugh.