Around the NFL

100 days until Packers, Bears begin NFL's 100th season

Published: May 28, 2019 at 01:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

We are officially 100 days until the 100th NFL season kicks off.

Tuesday, May 28, marks 100 sunrises until the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears open the 2019 campaign, Thursday, Sept. 5.

It'll all be smooth sailing from here.

With 100 days remaining until real football, let's take a gander at some 100-themed trivia provided by our crack NFL Research staff:

Tom Brady has 16 career playoff games with a 100-plus passer rating, most in the Super Bowl era:

NE Tom Brady 16
HOF Joe Montana 12
HOF Brett Favre 10
HOF Troy Aikman 9
HOF Terry Bradshaw 7
NFL Drew Brees 7
GB Aaron Rodgers 7
HOF Roger Staubach 7
SEA Russell Wilson 7

Hall of Famer Dan Marino had 217 passing touchdowns in his first 100 career games, most in the Super Bowl era.

The NFL's all-time passing TD leader Peyton Manning (539 career TDs) threw his 100th career pass TD in Week 9, 2001 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Nine players in NFL history have 100-plus rushing TD. Seven are already in the Hall of Fame:

HOF Emmitt Smith 164
HOF LaDainian Tomlinson 145
HOF Marcus Allen 123
HOF Walter Payton 110
HOF Jim Brown 106
WAS Adrian Peterson 106
HOF John Riggins 104
SEA Shaun Alexander 100
HOF Marshall Faulk 100

Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton had 108 career games with 100-plus scrimmage yards, most in the Super Bowl Era.

Three players have recorded 100-plus rushing yards in multiple Super Bowls: Larry Csonka, Terrell Davis and Emmitt Smith.

Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson's record-setting 28th rushing TD in the 2006 season was also his 100th career rush TD (Week 15).

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had 76 games in his career with 100-plus receiving yards, most in the Super Bowl Era.

Eight players in NFL history have generated four or more seasons with 100-plus receptions:

OAK Antonio Brown 6
NFL Brandon Marshall 6
ARI Larry Fitzgerald 5
HOU Andre Johnson 5
NE Wes Welker 5
HOF Jerry Rice 4
HOF Marvin Harrison 4
IND Reggie Wayne 4

Larry Fitzgerald (116), Antonio Gates (116) and Adrian Peterson (112) are the only active players with 100-plus scrimmage TDs.

Six current head coaches have 100-plus career wins: NE Bill Belichick, KC Andy Reid, PIT Mike Tomlin, SEA Pete Carroll, NO Sean Payton and BAL John Harbaugh.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'

Following a first year in Seattle in which Jamal Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 
news

New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: 'It took me eight years' to find a teammate like him in Myles Garrett

It's June, prime season for the bliss of a football honeymoon phase, and Jadeveon Clowney has found himself quite a running mate with the Browns: ﻿Myles Garrett﻿. After standing out as the physical freak with every team for which he's played in his career, Clowney is no longer alone as a marvelous specimen.
news

QB Patrick Mahomes wants S Tyrann Mathieu with Chiefs for 'as long as I'm here'

Multi-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu has no designs on moving on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he's paid. 
news

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham return 'is only going to help us'

With Odell Beckham Jr. appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better? 
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers dilemma expected to last until start of training camp

There have been no significant developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga for some time now. Thursday marked the end of Packers OTAs, which means the reigning MVP was MIA for the entirety of the team's offseason program. Ian Rapoport reports that a resolution, whatever it might be, likely won't be reached until late July.
news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Chicago Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets tight end Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Le'Veon Bell let it be known this past weekend that he would never play for Andy Reid and the Chiefs again. Reid responded Thursday with kindness. 
news

Dolphins CB Byron Jones on Xavien Howard holdout: 'It's none of my business'

﻿ With fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard holding out of minicamp, Byron Jones said Thursday he'd love to have him back, but Howard's contract situation was none of Jones' business. 
news

Dwayne Haskins 'grateful for the opportunity' with Steelers

After being unceremoniously released by Washington near the end of last season, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins says he is grateful for the chance to learn and grow in Pittsburgh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW