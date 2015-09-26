10 Must-read fantasy football stats for Week 3

Dion Lewis is sure to see his snaps reduced, although he out-snapped LeGarrette Blount 69 to seven in Blount's first game of the season. There's some talking as if that count could see a drastic shift the other direction in Week Three. However, the Jaguars rank fifth in allowing fantasy points to running backs, and give up 2.9 yards per run play (second fewest in the NFL). Perhaps this doesn't profile as a "Blount game" either. Even when or if Blount does begin to work more prominently into the rotation, Lewis still has a safe floor. Pass-catching running backs linked with good quarterbacks and offenses are usable week-in-and-week out in fantasy. The Patriots might have the best in the NFL in both of those attachments right now.