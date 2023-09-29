1,000th Episode of Move the Sticks Podcast

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks as they celebrate their 1,000th show! To start off, the guys react to a surprise video, which features shoutouts from some of the people closest to them in the industry (2:35). Next, the duo look at the trends that have changed across the league since the podcast started in 2014 (9:15). Following that, the pair go through the different themes and catchphrases that have formed from the show through the years (15:51). For the rest of the show, DJ and Bucky revisit all the various types of content they've done by playing back some of their best moments from interviews in the history of the show (17:25).