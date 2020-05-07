2020 NFL schedule: Three Rams games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Rams fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 11, Nov. 23, Monday Night football, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Rams have taken on Tom Brady more recently than the rest of their NFC West peers. They're the only ones of the four that will deal with him in 2020. L.A. basically shut him down in their Super Bowl showdown just 15 months ago. Brady will be working with an entirely different set of weapons, but he'll also be looking at a much different defense, with Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey heading a revamped secondary. These two teams produced the league's highest-scoring game of 2019, a 55-40 road win for the Buccaneers. This one could also be a slugfest, if not as explosive, now that Jameis Winston won't be putting Tampa Bay's defense in so many disadvantageous situations with his interceptions. The Bucs ranked fifth in defensive DVOA, per Football Outsiders. The Rams were ninth.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, Week 1, Sept. 13, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

They met twice the 2019 calendar year, with the Cowboys blasting the Rams in Dallas last December and Los Angeles claiming their Divisional Round meeting. Now the two squads will open the new SoFi Stadium in prime-time. This also will be the fourth time 2016 draft class QBs Jared Goff and Dak Prescott square off. Points have been abundant in each instance. The two are indirectly connected by contracts as well. Goff netted the nice rookie deal by virtue of being the first pick, while Prescott played his four seasons for relative pennies. Add to that Goff's extension from last summer, which awarded him the most guaranteed money in NFL history. Prescott, of course, is looking for a similar deal after being, objectively, just as good. Has Goff's price tag coupled with his inconsistency informed the Cowboys' negotiations with their own franchise QB?

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams, Week 14, Dec. 10, Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Given the different stakes, this technically isn't a note-for-note rematch of Super Bowl LIII. The personnel on both sides has also changed a lot in the past year. But Bill Belichick versus Sean McVay will never not be interesting. Despite radically different temperaments, they've often been compared for their prodigious football minds. The 34-year-old McVay remains the NFL's youngest head coach, exactly half the age of Belichick (only Pete Carroll is older). Their first round produced perhaps the final great moment of New England's dynasty. It's a game McVay will also remember for his offense scoring just three points. That's the fewest since he arrived in Los Angeles.

Check out the full Rams schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 20 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27. at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 at San Francisco 49ers*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 26 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 1 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 -- BYE

Nov. 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 23 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m (ESPN)

Nov. 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 10 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Dec. 19 or 20 vs. New York Jets, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change