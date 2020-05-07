2020 NFL schedule: Three Cardinals games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Arizona Cardinals fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets, Week 5, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

These two teams have recently been intertwined more than you might think. Both were determined to draft quarterbacks in 2018. New York had the earlier pick and went with Sam Darnold, leaving Arizona to trade up and take Josh Rosen. A year later, Kliff Kingsbury interviewed for the Jets' and Cardinals' vacancies before heading to the desert, parting ways with Rosen in favor of Kyler Murray. (All three QBs hail from the same high school signing class.) Gang Green quickly pivoted to the comparably young Adam Gase. While the squads don't necessarily resemble one another on the field, the upcoming season should shed light on which one is further along in the rebuilding process.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, Week 16, Dec. 26 or 27, TBD (TBD)

Guess which team held the biggest lead over the 49ers at any point last season. Yes, the Cardinals, who built a 16-0 advantage in their Week 11 meeting. Arizona nearly beat them twice, in fact. Two of Murray's three-highest passer ratings from his rookie year came against the 49ers. The Cardinals were even more effective on the ground in those games. What will their budding offensive attack have in store for one of the leagues top defenses this year? Knocking off the defending NFC champs near the end of the season might be the difference in a playoff berth for a team trying to climb up toward its division peers.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, Week 6, Oct. 19, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Arizona has played just once in Jerry World, six years ago. This meeting between the former NFC East foes figures to be a shootout. The Cowboys ranked first in total offense last year. The Cardinals ranked last in total defense. That doesn't necessarily mean it will be an unhappy homecoming for Murray and Kingsbury, who was also linked to the Cowboys two years ago. Arizona's receiving corps rivals Dallas' following the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. The Monday night matchup also provides a good litmus for the Cardinals' defense after the front office spent all offseason trying to improve it. Arizona was surprisingly frisky outside its division in 2019, going 4-5-1. It's notable for a team that won just five games overall. Two of those victories came on the road. Three of the losses were by six points or less.

Check out the full Cardinals schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 13 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. Washington Redskins, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27. vs. Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 19 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 -- BYE

Nov. 8 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 19 at Settle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 29 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 26 or 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change