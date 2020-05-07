2020 NFL schedule: Three Texans games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Houston Texans fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 1, Sept. 10, 2020 Season Kickoff, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Chiefs fans will long remember their team's postseason run to the Super Bowl LIV crown began with a 51-31 Divisional Round victory over the Texans, overcoming a 24-0 deficit with the largest comeback in franchise history. Kansas City showed its explosive offensive firepower in that game, and it has added fuel in the form of first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a versatile runnning back out of LSU. The Texans raised eyebrows during the offseason when they traded star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the holder of numerous team receiving records. The Chiefs defensive secondary will be Deshaun Watson's main target. Houston, 14th in the AFC in YPG allowed, shored up its D with its first two draft picks -- defensive tackle Ross Blacklock of TCU and linebacker Jonathan Greenard from Florida, but keeping the Chiefs weaponry in check will be a formidable task. Though the Texans won their regular-season game at K.C. last year, the shock from its stunning collapse in January may resonate as soon as they step into Arrowhead to kick off the 2020 season.

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans, Week 7, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Aaron Rodgers returns to the site of one of the best games of his career. With the team off to a shaky 2-3 start in 2012, Rodgers showed why he was the reigning NFL MVP, throwing six touchdown passes in the first half against previously undefeated Houston. This year's matchup, just the fifth-ever between these franchises, is sure to draw attention as two of the league's best quarterbacks go head-to-head. Will the Packers defense be able to contain Deshaun Watson, who is deadly both on the ground and in the air? How will Rodgers attack what is now a depleted Texans defense after they lost pass rushers and secondary talent?

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, Week 11, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

This intriguing matchup pits Patriots head coach Bill Belichick against former pupil Bill O'Brien, who was an assistant coach in New England from 2007 to 2011. With the losses of Tom Brady and DeAndre Hopkins, there are lots of questions surrounding both offenses. Will Brian Hoyer be under center or will second-year QB Jarrett Stidham be facing off against young phenom Deshaun Watson? Can new Texans receivers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb offset the loss of Hopkins? Does running back David Johnson have anything left in the tank? This matchup should help answer some of those questions.

Check out the full Texans schedule below:

Sept. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m (FOX)

Oct. 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 -- BYE

Nov. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 or 20 at Indianapolis Colts, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m (CBS)

Jan. 3 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)



* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change