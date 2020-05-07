Peyton Manning roasts Tom Brady before epic golf bout

Peyton Manning just teed off on Tom Brady.

Manning engaged the Buccaneers' new QB in some playful smack talk on a video chat in advance of "The Match," Turner Sports' charity golf foursome with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson benefitting COVID-19 relief.

The two longtime rivals will compete again for charity on May 24 from Woods' Medalist Golf Course in Hobe Sound, Fla. And it sounds like Manning's still motivated by a few snowy nights up in Foxborough.

This is why you don't mess with "The Sheriff." Manning went right at Brady's much-reported address mix-up down in Tampa and didn't stop once he had a captive audience.

"Maybe this (golf course) is considered a neutral site," Manning joked. "I would've loved to have this tournament in a place they don't like Tom very much -- Indianapolis, Denver... Boston after he just betrayed them."

Manning then went on to count the titles he and Woods had won vs. Brady and Mickelson. Who said a charity tournament has to be civil?