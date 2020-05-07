'The Match' featuring Brady, Manning set for May 24

There will be live sporting action involving an active NFL player this spring.

Tom Brady will be part of Tiger Woods' and Phil Mickelson's "The Match: Champions for Charity," a showdown of golf pros broadcast live by Turner Sports. The event, which will also include future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, will take place at 3 p.m. May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, Turner announced Thursday.

The second iteration of "The Match" will again pit Woods vs. Mickelson and will include Brady and Manning as teammates of each golfer, reviving a rivalry that once dominated January football in the AFC. Manning will team with Woods, while Brady will side with the golfer known as "Lefty" later this month.

The four elite athletes will wear microphones while golfing in a 2 vs. 2 setting, with Mickelson aiming to defend his crown that he earned by winning the fourth playoff hole of the first meeting. WarnerMedia and the participants will also team up to donate $10 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts, sending funds to Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and the All In Challenge.

On-course competitive challenges -- also known as "side bets" -- will be included in "The Match," with money earned from those challenges also going to charity.

The foursome met virtually Thursday with Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson to talk a little trash before the gather to golf May 24.