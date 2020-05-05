Logan Ryan announces he will not return to Titans

What many suspected for months is now official: Logan Ryan will not play in Tennessee in 2020.

The cornerback announced Tuesday he'll be moving on to another team:

Ryan expressed gratitude to Titans fans and his soon-to-be-former teammates in Tennessee, as well as those with whom he worked in the community on charitable efforts.

"My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close," Ryan wrote on Instagram. ... "I'm looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that's a great fit for my family and me."

Ryan played 45 regular-season games for the Titans, tallying 251 tackles, 37 passes defended and four interceptions from 2017-2019. His most notable play as a Titan came in the postseason, when he intercepted former Patriots teammate Tom Brady at the end of the AFC Wild Card Game and returned it for a touchdown to push Tennessee's lead to seven in a stunning upset win over New England.

At 29 years old, this is Ryan's last chance to get paid handsomely. He made an average of $10 million per year in Tennessee from 2017-2019, but it's not all that likely he'll receive such a salary in 2020. With at least two months left before the start of training camp, Ryan has time to find a suitor. We'll see how well that team fits.