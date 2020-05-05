Logan Ryan announces he will not return to Titans

What many suspected for months is now official: Logan Ryan will not play in Tennessee in 2020.
The cornerback announced Tuesday he'll be moving on to another team:
My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close. To the @Titans fans: Thank you for all the love. The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run. To my Titans Teammates: I love all yâall. Being a leader and earning yâall respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one. (Hyenas) To the Animal Welfare Community: My foundation @rarf was founded and blossomed in TN. All those working hard to support our four legged friends Iâm forever grateful. Iâm looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization thatâs a great fit for my family and me. Everybody Stay Safe & Positive during these crazy times. 26 Out âï¿½ï¿½#MMCNB #PayDerrick ï¿½ï¿½
Ryan expressed gratitude to Titans fans and his soon-to-be-former teammates in Tennessee, as well as those with whom he worked in the community on charitable efforts.
"My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close," Ryan wrote on Instagram. ... "I'm looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that's a great fit for my family and me."
Ryan played 45 regular-season games for the Titans, tallying 251 tackles, 37 passes defended and four interceptions from 2017-2019. His most notable play as a Titan came in the postseason, when he intercepted former Patriots teammate Tom Brady at the end of the AFC Wild Card Game and returned it for a touchdown to push Tennessee's lead to seven in a stunning upset win over New England.
At 29 years old, this is Ryan's last chance to get paid handsomely. He made an average of $10 million per year in Tennessee from 2017-2019, but it's not all that likely he'll receive such a salary in 2020. With at least two months left before the start of training camp, Ryan has time to find a suitor. We'll see how well that team fits.