NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mourns loss of Shula

The entire NFL community is mourning the loss of the game's winningest coach, Don Shula, who died Monday morning at the age of 90.

Among those remembering the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Colts great is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game," Goodell said in a statement. "He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives. The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity. His iconic legacy will endure through his family and continue to inspire generations to come.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Don's wife Mary Anne along to his children Dave, Donna, Sharon and Mike, the Shula family, and the Dolphins organization."

A two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time AP NFL Coach of the Year, Shula spent 33 years as an NFL head coach and left the sport in 1995 with 328 regular season wins and 347 wins, records he still holds today.