Roundup: Ted Ginn agrees to one-year deal with Bears

Ted Ginn made it public recently he still wanted to play football, and now he's found a place to do it.

Ginn has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 35-year-old appeared in 16 games for the Saints in 2019, catching 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns in his 13th NFL season. A former first-round pick of the Dolphins, Ginn never lived up to that expectation but has grinded out quite a career for himself with Miami, San Francisco, Carolina, Arizona and New Orleans. Now, he continues his tour of the NFC by moving north to Chicago.

It's been a while since Ginn played for a team in a cold-weather city, but it shouldn't be too unfamiliar. Ginn, a Cleveland native, played his high school ball for his father, Ted Ginn Sr., at Glenville High School before starring in college as a speedster wideout at Ohio State.

He'll bring to Chicago the deep threat element the Bears lacked, managing to still outrun defenders despite Father Time approaching ever closer. We'll see if he can make a difference for the Bears, who very well could be sending Nick Foles out to throw passes to Ginn and others in 2020.

Elsewhere in Thursday's transactional news:

-- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed fullback Spencer Nigh, center Christian Montano and defensive tackle Josiah Coatney.

-- The Arizona Cardinals have released linebacker Keishawn Bierria and defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson, the team announced.

-- The Miami Dolphins have waived defensive end Taco Charlton. The 2017 first-round pick played just 10 games (five starts) in his lone year in Miami, and recorded 21 tackles and five sacks. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

-- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Bills running back Senorise Perry. After going undrafted out of Louisville in 2014, Perry has spent multiple years with the Bears and Dolphins before joining Buffalo in March 2019; he's played the majority of his career on special teams.