Ted Ginn on future: 'I've still got a few more years left'

Ted Ginn is 35 years old, which is likely old enough for people to stop attaching junior to his name, even though he is indeed a junior.

Thirty-five is old enough for some to retire from professional football. It is not for Ginn.

"I've still got a few more years left in me," Ginn said, via ESPN.

Once highly coveted for his track-star speed, Ginn has managed to carve out a 13-year career in the NFL, even after being considered a first-round bust. The situation in which he was placed had something to do with it, but so did his lack of polish as a complete receiver.

Ginn's still fast, but not elite fast. What he has been, though, is consistent, especially at finding his role within the pockets of space provided on a per-play basis. Just when you forget he's out there, Ginn makes a grab.

He had 30 of them last year in 16 games (nine starts), and 50-plus in both 2016 and 2017. But he was no longer needed in New Orleans after the Saints landed Emmanuel Sanders.

Now, he's looking for a team. We'll see if he lands somewhere as spring turns to summer.