Roundup: 'Boys agree to 1-year deal with Daryl Worley

Daryl Worley isn't a star, but he's about to wear one.

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Worley, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Worley began his career in Carolina but was traded to Philadelphia for receiver Torrey Smith in March 2018. He never played a down for the Eagles, who released him in April following an arrest on weapons and disorderly conduct charges.

Worley landed with the Raiders, where he played the 2018 and 2019 seasons, recording 91 tackles, 15 passes defended and two interceptions in 25 games. At 25, Worley has had his share of ups and downs but still has the latter half of his 20s ahead of him. Dallas will get him with essentially no risk -- just the latest wise move the Cowboys have made in the last week.

Elsewhere in transaction news Wednesday:

» The Buffalo Bills have added defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. to their roster on a one-year deal, the team announced. Cox most recently played for the Browns. He appeared in six games last season registering a half sack, 12 tackles, two for loss and five quarterback hits.