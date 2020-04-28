This Day in Football History: April 27 to May 3, 2020

From the anniversary of the Chiefs drafting Patrick Mahomes to the Broncos acquiring John Elway, check out some of this week's historic NFL people and moments. Think you know your football trivia? NFL Research looks back at some of the great games, stunning accomplishments and historic people to keep you in the loop on this day in history.

April 27

On this day in football history, the Chiefs traded up to acquire Patrick Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs traded the 27th overall pick, a third-round pick and a 2018 first-round pick to the Bills in exchange for the 10th pick on draft day. On top of being a Super Bowl LIV champion, Mahomes was the 2018 AP Most Valuable Player, has been selected to two Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018. He had 76 pass touchdowns in his first 31 career games, the most in NFL history. Mahomes also joined Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the only players to win an AP MVP award and a Super Bowl in their first three seasons. Mahomes is entering his fourth season with the Chiefs. The Bills selected Tre'Davious White 27th overall with the pick they acquired in the trade.

The Texans traded up to acquire Deshaun Watson 12th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Houston acquired the 12th overall pick from Cleveland in exchange for the 25th overall pick (Jabrill Peppers) and the 2018 fourth overall pick (Denzel Ward). Watson has been selected to two Pro Bowls and his 101.0 career passer rating is the fourth best in NFL history (minimum 1,000 attempts). Watson's 9,716 career pass yards are the most among quarterbacks selected in the 2017 draft. He is entering his fourth season with the Texans.

On this day in football history, the Bears traded up to acquire Mitchell Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Chicago traded the third overall pick, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a 2018 third-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for the second overall pick on draft day. Trubisky was selected to one Pro Bowl and has 8,554 career passing yards and 48 career passing touchdowns. Trubisky is entering his fourth season with the Bears.

On this day in football history, Canton, Ohio -- where the league that became the NFL was formed in 1920 -- was chosen as the site for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1961. The Steelers are slated to play the Cowboys in the 2020 Hall of Fame Game in Canton; the first Hall of Fame game was played in 1962.

April 28

The Bengals selected A.J. Green fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft on this day in football history. Green, who has been selected to seven Pro Bowls, is second in Bengals history in receptions (602), receiving yards (8,907) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (63), with Chad Jonson leading Cincinnati in all three categories. Green has been selected to the Pro Bowl in every season that he has played at least 10 games (he has only played nine games since 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season). He is one of three players in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons, joining Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Mike Evans. They placed the franchise tag on Green for the 2020 season.

The Falcons traded up to acquire Julio Jones sixth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Atlanta acquired the sixth overall pick from Cleveland for the 26th overall pick, a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick, a 2012 first-round pick and a 2012 fourth-round pick. Jones has been selected to seven Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro twice. With 12,125 career receiving yards, Jones has the most receiving yards in the NFL in the 2010s and the most in Falcons history. Jones had five straight seasons (2014-2018) with at least 1,400 receiving yards, the most in NFL history. He has been with the Falcons since 2011.

On this day in football history, the Rams selected Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Rams acquired the first overall draft pick, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick from the Titans in exchange for six draft picks two weeks earlier (April 14) in 2016. Goff has been selected to two Pro Bowls and has 33 quarterback wins since 2017, the second-most in the NFL behind only Tom Brady. The Rams signed Goff to a contract extension in 2019.

The Eagles selected Carson Wentz second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Philadelphia acquired the second overall pick and a fourth-round pick from Cleveland in exchange for five draft picks eight days earlier (April 20) in 2016. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII with backup quarterback Nick Foles since Wentz was injured. Wentz is one of three players in NFL history with at least 3,000 passing yards and a completion percentage of at least 60 in each of his first four seasons, joining Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson. Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension with Philadelphia in 2019.

The Panthers selected Cam Newton first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft on this day in football history. Newton was the 2015 AP MVP and is one of six players in the common-draft era to be drafted No. 1 overall and win MVP. Newton, who has been selected to three Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2015, is the Panthers' all-time leader in quarterback wins (68), passing yards (29,041), passing touchdowns (182) and rushing touchdowns (58). Newton is one of three players in NFL history with at least 25,000 passing yards and at least 4,000 rushing yards. He played for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019 and was released by the team in 2020.

The Broncos selected Von Miller second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Miller has been selected to eight Pro Bowls, named first-team All-Pro three times and was a Super Bowl 50 champion and Super Bowl MVP. The 2011 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year has 106.0 career sacks, the most in the NFL over the 2010s decade. Miller has been with the Broncos since being drafted.

In the 2007 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Calvin Johnson with the second overall pick. Johnson was selected to six Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro three times in his career. He set the NFL record for the most receiving yards in a single season with 1,964 in 2012. Johnson was the first player in NFL history with at least 1,600 receiving yards in consecutive seasons from 2011-2012. Johnson played with the Lions from 2007 to 2015.

On this day in football history, the Giants selected Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor second overall in the 1981 NFL Draft. Taylor was selected to 10 Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro eight times in his career (tied for the most among defensive players in NFL history). He was a two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXV) and the 1986 AP MVP with 20.5 sacks that season. Taylor was the last defensive player to win the MVP award. Taylor was the 1981 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year (tied for the most in NFL history). He played for the Giants from 1981 to 1993.

April 29

The Patriots acquired Hall of Famer Randy Moss from the Raiders for a 2007 fourth-round pick on this day in 2007. Moss was selected to six Pro Bowls in his career and named first-team All-Pro four times in his career. He had one Super Bowl appearance with the Patriots, catching the only pass touchdown of their Super Bowl XLII loss to the Giants. Moss led the NFL in receiving touchdowns five times, including his first season with New England in 2007 (23 receiving touchdowns). He played for the Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), the Raiders (2005-2006), the Patriots (2007-2010), the Titans (2010) and the 49ers (2012).

On this day in 1980, the NFL Draft was televised for the first time by ESPN. The Lions selected Billy Sims with the first overall pick and three Hall of Famers were taken in the 1980 NFL Draft: tackle Anthony Munoz (third overall), wide receiver Art Monk (18th overall) and center Dwight Stephenson (48th overall).

The Buccaneers selected Bo Jackson first overall in the 1986 NFL Draft on this day in football history. Jackson refused to play for the Buccaneers because he believed they were responsible for his ineligibility in his senior season of Auburn baseball. The following year, Jackson was selected in the seventh round (183rd overall) by the Raiders in the 1987 draft. Jackson was selected to a Pro Bowl with the Raiders and recorded the longest rush of three NFL seasons (1987, 1989 and 1990). Jackson played for the Raiders from 1987 to 1990; his career was cut short due to hip injuries.

April 30

The Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston has been selected to one Pro Bowl and is the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 30 passing touchdowns and at least 30 interceptions in a season (2019). He led the NFL with 5,109 pass yards and 30 interceptions in 2019. With 19,737 career passing yards, Winston has the second-most passing yards through a player's first five seasons in NFL history (only Peyton Manning has more with 20,618). He leads the NFL with 111 giveaways since he entered the league in 2015 and played five seasons with the Buccaneers (2015-2019).

On this day in 1921, the championship of the 1920 season was awarded to the Akron Pros at the league meeting. The league also drafted a league constitution and by-laws, gave teams territorial rights, restricted player movements and developed membership criteria for franchises. It was the first time the league issued clear standings so that the APFA would have a decisive champion.

The Bills selected Hall of Famer Bruce Smith first overall in the 1985 NFL Draft. Smith had 200.0 career sacks, the most in NFL history. He was selected to 11 Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro eight times in his career (tied for the most among defensive players in NFL history). Smith appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls and was a two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year (1990 and 1996). Smith played for the Bills (1985-1999) and the Redskins (2000-2003).

The 49ers traded up to acquire Hall of Famer Jerry Rice 16th overall in the 1985 NFL Draft. San Francisco acquired the 16th overall pick and a third-round pick from the Patriots for the 28th overall pick, a second-round pick and a third-round pick. Rice was selected to 13 Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro 10 times in his career (tied for the most in NFL history). Rice is a three-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XXIII, Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX) and a two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year (1987 and 1993). His 1,549 career receptions, 22,895 career receiving yards and 197 career receiving touchdowns are all the most in NFL history. Rice led the NFL in receptions twice (1990, 1996), receiving yards six times (1986, 1989-1990, 1993-1995), and receiving touchdowns six times (1986-1987, 1989-1991, 1993). Rice played for the 49ers (1985-2000), the Raiders (2001-2004) and the Seahawks (2004).

May 1

Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Curtis Martin! Martin, who was selected to five Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro in 2004, turns 47 on May 1. Martin was the 1995 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,487 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He led the league in rushing yards in 2004 (1,697) and his 14,101 career rush yards are the sixth-most in NFL history. Martin played with the Patriots (1995-1997) and Jets (1998-2005).

May 2

On this day in football history, the Broncos acquired Hall of Famer John Elway from the Colts six days after they drafted him first overall in 1983. The Broncos acquired Elway from the Colts in exchange for Chris Hinton, Mark Herrmann and a 1984 first-round pick. Elway was selected to nine Pro Bowls and was a two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII). He was the 1987 AP MVP and the 1992 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Elway's 51,475 career passing yards and 300 career passing touchdowns are each the most in Broncos history. He played for the Broncos from 1983 to 1998 and has served as a member of Denver's front office since 2011, taking over his current role of executive vice president of football operations and general manager in 2012.

The Oilers selected Hall of Famer Earl Campbell No. 1 overall in the 1978 NFL Draft. The Oilers acquired the first overall pick from Buccaneers for Jimmie Giles, the 17th overall pick, a second-round pick, a 1979 third-round pick and a 1979 fifth-round pick. Campbell was selected to five Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro three times. He was the 1978 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the 1979 AP MVP with a league-leading 1,687 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. Campbell led the league in rushing yards three times (1978-1980) and played for the Oilers (1978-1984) and the Saints (1984-1985).

The Browns selected Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome 23rd overall in the 1978 NFL Draft. Newsome was selected to three Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro in 1984. His 662 career receptions and 7,980 career receiving yards were both the most by a tight end in NFL history at the time of his retirement.