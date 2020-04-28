Roundup: Ravens agree to terms with D.J. Fluker

The Ravens aren't done improving their roster.

Baltimore followed up a successful draft by adding depth to its offensive line, agreeing to terms with veteran D.J. Fluker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

A former first-round pick of the Chargers, the 29-year-old Fluker started 14 games for Seattle last season. He's appeared in 92 career games (88 starts) since the 2013 season. The Seahawks released him on Sunday.

The retirement of Marshal Yanda leaves a question mark along Baltimore's offensive line, one that isn't answered easily. Adding a veteran with plenty of experience to the mix is the safest move as the Ravens look to fill that position long-term (Baltimore drafted Mississippi State offensive lineman Tyre Phillips with the final pick of the third round last weekend). Baltimore has demonstrated it isn't afraid of adding seasoned depth, too, signing Andre Smith during the season and retaining him during the offseason.