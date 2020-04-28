Chiefs release Dustin Colquitt after 15 seasons in K.C.

Dustin Colquitt ended his Chiefs career the best way possible: by winning a Super Bowl.

It is officially the end for Colquitt in Kansas City, though, as the Chiefs have released the punter after 15 seasons with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Colquitt posted a farewell message to Instagram early Tuesday morning.

"Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted," Colquitt wrote. "Thank you KC."

Though he wasn't even in the top 10 of the NFL in average annual salary at his position, Colquitt's release was undoubtedly a cap casualty. The Chiefs are very much up against the salary cap with just $3.55 million in space prior to the release of Colquitt, whose departure will save the team $2 million in 2020, the final year of the 38-year-old's contract.

Colquitt and his younger punting brother, Britton, now have something else in common: They've both been released by teams looking to save money at the position within the last year. The 35-year-old Britton Colquitt was released by the Browns at the end of of the 2019 preseason, as the team opted to go younger at the position with Jamie "The Scottish Hammer" Gillan. Kansas City has two punters on its roster after the release of Colquitt: former Chargers preseason boot Tyler Newsome and undrafted free agent Tommy Townsend.