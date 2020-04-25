Thaddeus Moss, son of HOFer, signing with Redskins

Tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss, went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft. It didn't take him long to latch onto a team in the aftermath of the three-day event.

The former LSU standout signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent Saturday evening, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Moss (6-2, 250 pounds) possesses excellent hands and is a strong blocker, but doesn't present the downfield athleticism NFL clubs look for higher in the draft at the position. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly projected him in a seventh-round/priority free agent range.

His draft stock might have also been compromised by his physical at the combine, which revealed a Jones fracture in his right root that required surgery. Pelissero added Moss was then unable to visit teams for follow-up exams given stay-at-home restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moss was a college starter for just one season. He began his career at North Carolina State, where he played sparingly in 2016. After sitting out 2017 under NCAA transfer rules and missing 2018 with a foot injury, he proved to be a reliable target for LSU and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow in a national championship season. Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns, delivering production in most of the Tigers' biggest games. He caught two TD passes in the national championship game against Clemson, another in LSU's College Football Playoff semifinal win over Oklahoma, and reeled in six receptions against rival Alabama.

The elder Moss is one of the most prolific receivers in NFL history, having amassed 10 1,000-yard seasons and six Pro Bowl nods over 14 seasons in the league.

