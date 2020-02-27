TE Thaddeus Moss will undergo surgery on fractured foot

Thaddeus Moss did not participate in any tight end drills as the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine got underway Thursday, but with good reason.

The former LSU tight end's physical in Indianapolis revealed a Jones fracture in his right foot, and Moss will undergo surgery, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.

Moss will have "plenty of time for recovery," roughly six to eight weeks, and should be healthy in time for his rookie year, Pelissero and Rapoport added.

Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, is among the top 10 tight ends available in April's draft. In NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter's most recent three-round mock draft, Moss is selected with the 98th pick by the Patriots.

Moss transferred to LSU in 2017 after catching six passes as a freshman at NC State in 2016. The tight end sat out the next two seasons due to NCAA transfer rules in '17 and then a left foot injury in 2018. As a redshirt junior in 2019, Moss (6-foot-3, 249 pounds) broke out, hauling in 47 passes from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow for 570 yards and four scores, including two in the national title game.