Houston Texans select TCU DT Ross Blacklock

The Houston Texans selected Texas Christian DT Ross Blacklock with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday, picking up a prime talent and one of the Big 12's top defenders at a position of need. The Texans lost D.J. Reader to free agency. Reader signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on a four-year deal for $53 million last month.

Blacklock (6-3, 290 pounds) recorded nine tackles for loss among 40 stops last season for the Horned Frogs, but missed his sophomore season in 2018 with an Achilles tendon injury. He ran a sub-5.0 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Blacklock the No. 19 overall player in the draft in his Top 150 list.

