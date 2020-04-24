New York Giants take S Xavier McKinney in 2nd round

Though it was four picks into the second round, the New York Giants might well have grabbed the best safety of the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Big Blue selected Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney with the 36th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Though lacking great speed, McKinney brings big-game experience and mentality along with great versatility and range.

Since losing Landon Collins, the Giants have needed a boost in the secondary and McKinney figures to make an immediate impact alongside Jabrill Peppers.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.