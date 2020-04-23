Jaguars select CB C.J. Henderson No. 9 overall

After trading their top two corners over the past six months, the Jacksonville Jaguars replenished the cupboard in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Jags made C.J. Henderson the No. 9 overall pick.

The Florida product is an athletic cover corner who can run with wideouts and battle off the line of scrimmage. At 6-feet, Henderson projects as a physical press cover man with size and length to fight bigger receivers and good eyes to play off-coverage. His ball-skills should make him a high-upside corner who can lockdown boundary receivers with shadow capability in the NFL.

During the pre-draft process, some scouts believed Henderson could have a higher upside than No. 3 overall pick Jeffery Okudah, who went to Detroit.

The Jaguars traded Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye over the past half-year, giving them a gaping hole at the position. Henderson should step right and provide starting-caliber skills from Day 1 as the Jags remake their defense.

