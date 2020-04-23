Detroit Lions select CB Jeff Okudah with No. 3 pick

The Detroit Lions put a gargantuan "For Sale" sign on the No. 3 overall selection the past several weeks, but ultimately found no offers worth pouncing on.

The Lions held firm, selecting corner Jeffrey Okudah with the third pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Ohio State product owns ideal size at 6-foot-1, with good length. Okudah can battle with bigger defenders and run with quicker athletes. He should slide right into Matt Patricia's defense as a cover corner who can play physical press coverage and owns the ability to play off coverage. Okudah has the upside to be a lockdown cover man in the NFL.

The top corner in the draft, Okudah immediately fills the void left by the Darius Slay trade in Detroit. The Lions secondary desperately needed an overhaul this offseason, and their top pick continues the trend of Detroit prioritizing pass defense.

Most Detroit fans hoped for a windfall of draft picks in a trade down with a team hoping to leap up for a quarterback. In the end, no offer fit the bill. Instead, the Lions added a stud cover man who fills a massive need on the roster.

