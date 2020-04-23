Tom Brady accidentally enters wrong house in Tampa

Tom Brady is still finding his way around Tampa Bay. It must be hard to leave home after 20 years.

The new Buccaneers quarterback on Thursday acknowledged a report that he accidentally entered the wrong house earlier this month. Brady thought he'd arrived at the residence of Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich but instead went next door to Leftwich's neighbor's, per TMZ.

Tampa resident David Kramer told TMZ that Brady walked right through his front door holding duffel bags before realizing he was in the wrong place.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer said. "... He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face.

"He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?!'"

Brady quickly apologized upon learning the mistake and left with a smile, Kramer said.

Earlier this week, Brady was asked to leave a local park in the midst of a workout because it was closed. The six-time Super Bowl champion has since expressed a good sense of humor over his humbling start to life outside of New England.

"Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!"