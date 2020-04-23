2020 NFL Draft: Best remaining prospects available

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

Kmet has an ideal frame for the TE position. He lined up inline and flexed out in Notre Dame's offense. In the passing game, he has good speed and does a lot of damage working in the seams. He uses his big frame to wall off defenders and pluck the ball in traffic (see: Georgia game). He isn't very polished or nuanced at the top of his route. He is at his best when he stays on the move instead of working back to the quarterback. He is physical after the catch, but he doesn't provide much wiggle or elusiveness. In the run game, he can effectively shield and wall off at the point of attack, and he takes good angles working up to the second level. Kmet was the closer on Notre Dame's baseball team and should make major strides now that he's solely focused on football. Overall, Kmet isn't a dynamic player, but he's going to get stronger. I see him as a reliable, long-term starter at the position.