NFL draft buzz: Will Lions trade down from No. 3?

The Detroit Lions are using the downtime before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft to talk business -- a lot of business.

The Lions have been engaged with multiple teams on potentially trading out of the No. 3 spot in Thursday's first round, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Talks have increased over the last 24 hours, Rapoport added.

Unlike years past, the potential for communication breakdown during this virtual draft in which all 32 teams will be selecting has added some urgency to the pre-draft activities. Instead of waiting for the pressure of mid-draft negotiations to get a deal done, teams are being proactive in attempting to strike a swap before they're all relegated to their home offices and hardlined phones.

Detroit has been very open about its willingness to listen to offers for No. 3 overall. Last week, Lions GM Bob Quinn told reporters their front office would continue to have talks about possibly trading out of No. 3.

With the first two picks likely being LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to Cincinnati, and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young to Washington, the draft will truly begin at No. 3. Whether the Lions are the ones making that pick remains to be seen.

NFL.com will keep you updated on the latest 2020 NFL Draft buzz, rumors and reports leading up to Round 1. Here's what else we're monitoring today:

» The Jaguars haven't had any movement on a deal involving disgruntled edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, Rapoport reported. Such a trade would require the Jaguars to find a team willing to provide adequate compensation, and that same team would have to be able to strike a long-term deal with Ngakoue's agent, making for a difficult agreement to reach while under a time crunch ahead of the draft. While NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported it sounded as if there was some communication with the Raiders on Ngakoue, it remains unlikely a deal is done before Thursday night.